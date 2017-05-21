42377
Vernon  

Sandbags for OK Landing

Story: 197563

A Vernon realtor is helping out his Okanagan Landing neighbours as the level of Okanagan Lake continues to rise.

David Pusey, himself a resident of the area, organized the delivery of 8,000 free pre-filled sandbags donated by the Village of Lumby and delivered by his team and Rocky Mountain Transport for neighbours to help protect their homes and property.

Pusey said in a Facebook post he was "concerned about the alarming and quickly rising lake and tributary levels in the area."

The sandbags were to be delivered Saturday evening to 6468 Okanagan Landing Rd., across from the Marshall fields tennis courts.

Pusey thanked Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund Mayor and Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton "for their quick action and assistance."

