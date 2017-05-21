$75,000 for hospital

Photo: VJH Foundation (L to R) Greg Mussenden (VJH Foundation, receives $75,000 cheque from tourney members: Chris Cunningham, William Cawkell, Gavin Smart and Tammy Benischek

A popular doctors' hockey tournament in Vernon has netted big rewards for Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

A $75,000 cheque from the Vernon Doctors Hockey Tournament has been donated to the VJH Foundation to support surgical services and the purchase of a LUCAS chest compression system for the hospital.

The LUCAS system performs mechanically-controlled chest compressions on a rotating two-minute schedule. Life-sustaining circulation can be created through effective and uninterrupted chest compressions.

The doctors' hockey tournament was founded in 1983 by Dr. William Cawkell who retired last year.

“Our heartfelt thanks and appreciation goes out to Dr. Cawkell and the physicians who support this tournament,” said Sue Beaudry, the foundation's director of development. “Our doctors are not only on the front lines of health care, they are behind the scenes, dedicated to saving and improving lives.”

When the tournament started, four teams of doctors took part, playing in Lumby.

These days, more than 300 physicians converge in Vernon to take part in Western Canada’s largest symposium of physicians.

This year’s tournament took place March 3-4 and was dedicated to William Cawkell's contributions over the past 34 years.

Annually, the tournament donates $5,000 to a local charitable cause while another $5,000 goes to a team which donates to a charity within its own community.