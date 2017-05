Photo: Contributed A crash occurred Saturday morning on Highway 97, near Predator Ridge.

A car crash involving a semi-truck slowed traffic on Highway 97 Saturday morning.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. near Bailey Road, the turnoff for Predator Ridge golf course.

While the extent of any injuries suffered by those involved is unclear, two ambulances attended the crash. It is unknown if anyone was taken to hospital.

The crash appeared to involve a semi-truck and a pickup towing a trailer.