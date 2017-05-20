It's about human rights

42377
The new rainbow crosswalk in downtown Vernon represents more than just than the LGBTQ community – it is a symbol of human rights.

When Travis Irman approached Vernon city council in October to have the colourful crosswalk installed, he requested it have eight colours.

Irman explained a six-coloured rainbow is the international symbol of the LGBTQ community, but eight colours is the original flag for human rights groups.

“It really is an inclusive crosswalk,” said Irman.

It is also a symbol of acceptance and tolerance within the community.

“It's an amazing step forward for Vernon. Especially to generate dialogue for inclusion in general,” he said, adding it is a public declaration of where Vernon is going as a community.

A grand opening ceremony will be held May 26 at 6 p.m.

The colourful walkway was installed midblock on 30th Avenue, between 33rd and 34th streets Thursday evening.

