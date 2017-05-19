Two boat launches open

Photo: Google Street View The City of Vernon currently has two open boat launches.

City of Vernon officials are keeping a pair of boat launches open, but would prefer people not take to Okanagan Lake this weekend.

Boating is not recommended due to the high level of debris in the water and the risk to shoreline integrity from boat wakes.

However, the launches on Tronson Road and Okanagan Landing Road are currently open for owners wanting to remove boats from the water.

The launches could close at short notice if water levels increase over the long weekend.

These launches do not have vehicle parking.