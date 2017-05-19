International pervert caught

41299
An observant officer and an oddly parked truck has put an international pervert behind bars.

A Vernon RCMP officer's diligence to a regular daily duty resulted in the arrest of a fugitive with outstanding warrants from the U.S. and Interpol for a child luring charge.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said on April 29, at approximately 2:30 p.m., an officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP noticed a truck with an Alberta license plate and pulling travel trailer parked on 43rd Avenue near 28th Street that was blocking a lane of travel. 

As the vehicle obstructed the flow of traffic, the officer conducted an inquiry with the driver.

“The male driver failed to produce identification, but provided a name. However, the police information systems check indicated that the name was actually that of a deceased individual. The driver was then arrested for obstruction and eventually identified himself as 70-year-old Robert Andronyk,” aid Moskaluk. “Further checks of Andronyk determined he was bound by a recognizance of bail for a charge of child luring and was on conditions to remain in Edmonton, to carry a copy of his conditions on him and not to possess any electronic documents.”

The officer then learned Andronyk was also a missing person out of Strathcona, Alta., and was wanted in the U.S. for a child luring matter via a U.S. and Interpol warrant.

He was transported to Vernon detachment and lodged in cells.

It is expected Andronyk will be extradited to the United States within days.

Andronyk was subsequently remanded into custody while the extradition process begins.

