Pipe back on the bottom

Photo: Jamie Rudrum An outfall pipe that floated to the surface of the lake is now back on the bottom.

A stormwater pipe is back where it belongs.

City officials said the stormwater outfall pipe that was floating in Okanagan Lake near Adventure Bay is now safely at the bottom of the lake.

The pipe surfaced on Thursday as a result of air being trapped in the pipe following heavy rain falls. Contract diving crews have inspected the pipe and City staff will be developing a long term solution to address this issue.