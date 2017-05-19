42377
42453

Vernon  

Pipe back on the bottom

- | Story: 197501

A stormwater pipe is back where it belongs.

City officials said the stormwater outfall pipe that was floating in Okanagan Lake near Adventure Bay is now safely at the bottom of the lake.

The pipe surfaced on Thursday as a result of air being trapped in the pipe following heavy rain falls. Contract diving crews have inspected the pipe and City staff will be developing a long term solution to address this issue.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

42060
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3062237
Lovely home at Gellatly Bay
$649,900
more details
42060


Send us your News Tips!


40949


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kitkat
Kitkat Vernon SPCA >


41227


TGIF Gifs – May 19, 2017

Galleries
Swing through some of the best gifs of the week! World’s highest rope swing. untitled I used my pineapple tool for the first...
TGIF Gifs – May 19, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Expensive mistakes you didn’t make at work this week and...
Dave Chappelle’s Baboon story
Must Watch
What a great analogy about why he left behind so much potential...
Leonardo DiCaprio splits from Nina Agdal – report
Showbiz
Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly single again after calling off...
Crafty snowboarder figures out how to tailwhip his board
Must Watch
With a wacky idea, a loose binding and some serious cojones,


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41535