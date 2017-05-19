Water receding in Lumby

Photo: Jerry Mason Creeks are receding in Lumby.

The worst is over in Lumby after flooding threatened parts of the North Okanagan community, but evacuation orders remain in place.

Creek levels are declining and the Province has ended its emergency response funding.

While the funding has concluded, the current local state of emergency remains in effect until May 20.

The evacuation order for 24 residences in Lumby remains in effect, as does the evacuation alert for the 80 residences along the creeks.

The orders and alerts are being assessed, and information will be communicated as it becomes available.

Provincial assessment teams will be in the community within the next 24 hours attending properties impacted by the recent flooding.

The specific activities being performed by these teams is being clarified, and the Village will provide residents with more information as it becomes available.

The Village of Lumby is working with the Canadian Red Cross to address the immediate needs of residents impacted by the flooding events. Those with immediate needs can contact the Canadian Red Cross at 1-888-800-6493.

People are urged to continue exercising caution around the creeks, and all recreational trails (including the Salmon Trail) remain closed until further notice.

There are no drinking water advisories in effect for the Village of Lumby.