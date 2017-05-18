Installed with pride

Photo: Contributed

Barring a downpour of rain, Vernon should have its first rainbow crosswalk tonight.

Crews were preparing to install the crosswalk midblock on 30th Avenue, between 33rd and 34th streets.

The crosswalk will feature eight colours.

In October, 2016, Vernon city council supported having the crosswalk installed, a move that was welcomed by the Okanagan Pride Society.

“Rainbow crosswalks have become a simple, economical, physical way for Canadian cities to express support for diverse, inclusive communities,” said Dustyn Baulkham, president of the Okanagan Pride Society. “We were delighted when the City of Kelowna created the rainbow crosswalks here and transformed a city intersection in summer 2015.

“It’s great to see another community within the Okanagan taking the same steps and showing support and solidarity for the LGBTQ+ community.”