Teeing up for Kindale

Photo: Contributed Kindale's two centres in Armstrong were hit hard by recent flooding.

Kindale is looking for a few good swingers to tee up some donations for the group that was hit hard by recent floods.

The Kindale Development Association, a group that works with people who have mental and physical challenges, had to temporarily close two of its centres in Armstrong because of flood damage earlier this month.

Cindy Masters, Kindale development officer, said an upcoming golf tournament fundraiser is more important than ever as the association repairs and rebuilds its Armstrong locations.

“We don't have any word on when they will re-open,” said Masters. “It's a huge loss for Kindale.”

Despite the loss of two centres, they've hardly hardly missed a beat.

Masters said Kindale has enough vehicles they can transport their people to the Vernon centre, resulting in no loss of service.

Work has already begun on cleaning up the water-damaged centres, but total costs to the non-profit group are not known yet.

“We don't know how much, but we know it will be a lot,” said Masters, adding because two facilities were damaged, Kindale had to file two claims and will have to pay two deductibles.

Masters said the Vernon Golf Spectacular, June 10 at the Vernon Gold and Country Club, will play a more important role than ever in raising money to help Kindale.

Half of the money generated from the event will go to Kindale, while the other half will go to the Vernon branch of Special Olympics B.C.

Registration for the tournament is $500 for a team of four and the day includes lunch and dinner.

Information on how to sign up for the event can be found online.