It's rodeo time

What started out as a community picnic has grown to become one of the longest-running rodeos in the country.

The 99th annual Falkland Stampede takes place this weekend in the community 30 minutes from Vernon on Highway 97.

Professional cowboys will compete for more than $50,000 in prizes.

Jason Churchill, rodeo manager, said up to 400 cowboys will compete over the weekend in front of thousands of people.

The rodeo is also part of the professional tour in Canada and the U.S. and points earned in Falkland go towards the overall championship. Churchill said that brings some of the best in the game to the region.

The Canadian finals will be held in Edmonton in September while the American finals will be held in Las Vegas.

“It's pretty neat a community of 500 people pulls this off every year,” said Churchill.

All of the rodeo favourites such as bronco riding, calf roping and the fan favourite bull riding will take place.

The rodeo begins at 1 p.m. Saturday.