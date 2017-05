Photo: Contributed Swollen creeks have emptied a lot of debris into area lakes.

Boaters need to worry about more than a sunburn this long weekend.

Runoff from creeks and streams have washed a large volume of debris into the lakes, some of which may be below the water’s surface and not visible to boat operators.

Operators of power boats and personal watercraft (PWC) on Okanagan and Kalamalka Lakes are urged to use extreme caution while on the water.