SHAT comes up with plan

Photo: Getty Images SHAT has come up with a plan to help the community get drinkable water.

The Save Hullcar Aquifer Team is continuing to press the government to take action on at water issue that has been dragged out for years.

More than 300 residents in the Spallumcheen area who draw water from the Hullcal Aquifer have been trying to get some action taken on the state of their drinking water since a water advisory was issued more than three years ago.

Al Price, SHAT chairman, said since last October, SHAT has been working with Calvin Sandborn, legal director of the UVic Environmental Law Centre on a template for an area-based management plan (ABMP) for the Hullcar Valley.

Price said on Thursday the new document — Recommendations for Creating an Optimal Area Based Management Plan for the Hullcar Aquifer — along with several attachments and a cover letter were sent to Environment Minister Mary Polak.

“The Ministry of Environment, as part of its action plan last summer, sent out the draft of its own area-based management plan, which was rejected by the Save Hullcar Aquifer Team, Splatsin First Nation, Spallumcheen council and Steele Springs Waterworks District, for a variety of reasons,” said Price.

“One of the main concerns was that the government was offering little funding and no technical expertise, stating that the costs would have to be borne by the participants. Many of us felt that we have already expended enough financial and emotional capital to try and solve a problem we had no hand in creating. The MOE draft was created with no local consultation, and left very little room for participation by local concerned citizens.”

UVic law student Jessica Wilson spent time researching best agricultural practices and dispute resolution mechanisms across Canada and around the world, to develop the ABMP for the Hullcar Valley.

“We hope it will provide an avenue for serious and constructive dialogue between the various interests in the Hullcar Valley and government ministries,” said Price.

“Following the recent provincial election, there is a new political dynamic which we are hoping will lead to greater cooperation among all political parties so that drinking water and environmental issues can be addressed fairly and quickly, not just in the Hullcar Valley, but throughout the province.”