42377
42453

Vernon  

SHAT comes up with plan

- | Story: 197411

The Save Hullcar Aquifer Team is continuing to press the government to take action on at water issue that has been dragged out for years.

More than 300 residents in the Spallumcheen area who draw water from the Hullcal Aquifer have been trying to get some action taken on the state of their drinking water since a water advisory was issued more than three years ago.

Al Price, SHAT chairman, said since last October, SHAT has been working with Calvin Sandborn, legal director of the UVic Environmental Law Centre on a template for an area-based management plan (ABMP) for the Hullcar Valley.

Price said on Thursday the new document — Recommendations for Creating an Optimal Area Based Management Plan for the Hullcar Aquifer — along with several attachments and a cover letter were sent to Environment Minister Mary Polak.  

“The Ministry of Environment, as part of its action plan last summer, sent out the draft of its own area-based management plan, which was rejected by the Save Hullcar Aquifer Team, Splatsin First Nation, Spallumcheen council and Steele Springs Waterworks District, for a variety of reasons,” said Price.

“One of the main concerns was that the government was offering little funding and no technical expertise, stating that the costs would have to be borne by the participants. Many of us felt that we have already expended enough financial and emotional capital to try and solve a problem we had no hand in creating. The MOE draft was created with no local consultation, and left very little room for participation by local concerned citizens.”

UVic law student Jessica Wilson spent time researching best agricultural practices and dispute resolution mechanisms across Canada and around the world, to develop the ABMP for the Hullcar Valley.

“We hope it will provide an avenue for serious and constructive dialogue between the various interests in the Hullcar Valley and government ministries,” said Price.

“Following the recent provincial election, there is a new political dynamic which we are hoping will lead to greater cooperation among all political parties so that drinking water and environmental issues can be addressed fairly and quickly, not just in the Hullcar Valley, but throughout the province.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

38398
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2984246
9012 Eastside Road
17.28 bedrooms Louise Levesque baths
$1,999,900
more details
41809


Send us your News Tips!


42052


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Nectarine
Nectarine Vernon SPCA >




Photographer shoots Formula 1 with 104-year-old camera

Galleries
If ever there was a sport that required rapid fire photography, Formula One racing is it. Which makes what photographer Joshua...
Photographer shoots Formula 1 with 104-year-old camera (2)
Galleries
The photographer clearly has an incredible eye for detail,
YouTube chef cooks tiny food in mini kitchen
Must Watch
“Why?” you ask? Why not!?
Jennifer Hudson doesn’t do vocal warm-ups before singing
Music
Jennifer Hudson doesn't need to do any vocal preparation...
Seven ways to reduce your stress right freaking now
Must Watch
Buy yourself a houseplant, light some candles and make out next...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41535