Vernon  

Rising from the depths

It wasn't Ogopogo, but Jamie Rudrum did catch something rising from the lake bottom.

On Wednesday evening, Rudrum and some friends were hiking near Adventure Bay when they spotted something odd in the water.

“An offshore storm main rose to the surface of the lake near the point off Tronson Road,” said Rudrum who caught the incident on video.

“The pipe is used to move storm water from the subdivision on Tavistock Road down into the lake, and is supposed to be sunk to the bottom.”

Castanet contacted the city utilities department, and while no one was available to officially speak to the matter, Castanet was told the city is aware of the situation.

