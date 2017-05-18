More closures possible

42377
City officials are keeping a close eye on lake levels and more boat launch closures could be ordered prior to the May long weekend.

Tanya Laing Gahr, with the city, said currently, boat launches at city lake access sites are open, however, residents and visitors should be aware that they may close if water levels increase.

Crews will be raking sand at Vernon beaches above the debris line. Debris along the lakeshores will remain in place to act as a buffer to protect the shore from erosion caused by high water levels and waves.

Regional District of North Okanagan has confirmed that the boat launch at Paddlewheel Park is closed until further notice and Coldstream has closed boat launches on the north end of Kalamalka Lake.

“Boaters are reminded that there is a high level of debris in Kalamalka Lake and Okanagan Lake, and to use caution. Boaters and personal watercraft users should also avoid creating waves near the shoreline that can damage property or contribute to shoreline erosion,” said Laing Gahr.

Transport Canada advises that anyone operating a power-driven boat in B.C. must adhere to a speed limit of 10 kilometres per hour within 30 metres of shore. Slower speeds are encouraged while water levels remain high.

