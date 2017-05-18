Serious injuries in crash

Photo: File photo An air ambulance had to be called in following a serious accident near Lumby Wednesday.

A Lumby woman in her 60s had to be airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle accident east of Lumby Wednesday.

Highway 6 was closed for several hours as emergency crews dealt with the situation.

RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said at approximately 12:45 p.m. police and BC ambulance Services responded to a collision approximately seven kms east of Lumby on Highway 6.

“At the scene, investigators determined that a 2013 grey pick-up truck driven by a male in his 80s was heading westbound and may have been attempting to pass vehicles in the area of a sweeping right-hand curve,” said Moskaluk. “The truck was in the opposing lane when it struck an eastbound 2012 white Toyota Prius, driven by a woman in her 60s. Both drivers and lone occupants of the vehicles are from the Lumby area.”

The male driver of the truck was also injured in the crash, but the extent of his injuries was not released by police.

Investigators and a collision re-constructionist analyst examined the scene, which required a temporary closure and single-lane conditions. RCMP investigators cleared the scene late Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP ask that anyone who may have witnessed the collision or conditions prior to it, that have not yet spoken to police, to contact the RCMP North Okanagan Traffic Services at 250-545-7171.