41367
37404

Vernon  

Pat Duke Arena open house

- | Story: 197355

Lumby residents can get a sneak peak at what the future holds for the Pat Duke Memorial Arena at an open house this afternoon.

Last year, Lumby won the Kraft Hockeyville title and with it came a cheque for $100,000 that was to be used to renovate part of the aging arena.

A fundraising campaign generated an additional $80,000, all of which will be spent on upgrades to the female change rooms.

The open house will be held at the Whitevalley Community Hall, 2250 Shields Rd., from 4-7 p.m. where people can have the opportunity to provide input on the architect's conceptual drawings on the upgrades to change rooms.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2996526
1374 McBride Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$799,000
more details
42138


Send us your News Tips!


41764


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Nectarine
Nectarine Vernon SPCA >


42052


Two professional Liverpool soccer players vs 30 under-9 kids

Must Watch
Philippe Coutinho and Gini Wijnaldum take on a side containing no fewer than 30 of the clubs pre-Academy squad at the same...
Best of Seven – Short Shorts May 18, 2017
Galleries
Shorts season is quicker falling upon us. Vote for your favourite...
How to escape the cops
Must Watch
If you’re ever in a jam, all you need is some duct work.
Daily Dose – May 18, 2017
Daily Dose
Stand out from the pack and take in all the glory that...
Daily Dose – May 18, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Workout tips included.


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41711