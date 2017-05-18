Pat Duke Arena open house

Photo: Contributed

Lumby residents can get a sneak peak at what the future holds for the Pat Duke Memorial Arena at an open house this afternoon.

Last year, Lumby won the Kraft Hockeyville title and with it came a cheque for $100,000 that was to be used to renovate part of the aging arena.

A fundraising campaign generated an additional $80,000, all of which will be spent on upgrades to the female change rooms.

The open house will be held at the Whitevalley Community Hall, 2250 Shields Rd., from 4-7 p.m. where people can have the opportunity to provide input on the architect's conceptual drawings on the upgrades to change rooms.