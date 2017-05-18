Another boat launch closed

Photo: YouTube

Boaters may find it a little challenging to get onto the water this long weekend after another boat launch was closed.

Regional District of North Okanagan officials have closed the boat launch at Paddlewheel Park on Okanagan Lake over the May long weekend in response to the hazardous boating conditions created by high waters, and the potential threat to shoreline properties by wakes caused by boats or personal watercraft.

The closure is in place effective immediately.

“While we recognize that this is just one of many launches that access Okanagan Lake, and that boaters may still choose to launch from other access points, this closure demonstrates the seriousness of the hazards that exist as a result of the current high water conditions” said Bob Fleming, board of directors chairperson. “We are strongly encouraging people to stay off of the lake this weekend, if possible, and if they must be out on the lake, to keep their speeds down in consideration of the unprotected shorelines.”

Transport Canada rules state anyone operating a power-driven boat in B.C. must adhere to a speed limit of 10 kilometres per hour within 30 metres of shore.

At the recommendation of the Province of British Columbia and Emergency Management BC, the regional district is taking additional steps to protect parkland shorelines and beaches by not clearing debris that is washing up as a result of the high waters. The debris acts like a cushion to waves in the event of an onshore wind, and reduces sand erosion.

For further information, call 250-550-3700.

Earlier this week, the District of Coldstream closed all boat launches at the north end of Kalamalka Lake for the same reasons.