Searching for good citizen

Photo: Megan Bender Armstrong Spallumcheen 2016 Citizen of the Year Carol Maxson cuts the Canada Day cake last year.

The Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is looking for a good citizen.

The chamber is taking nominations for the 42nd Citizen of the Year.

Nominations can be made until June 15.

“This community award was introduced in 1975 to recognize selfless service to residents of the communities of Armstrong and Spallumcheen over an extended period of time,” said Fran Stecyk, chamber president.

“Past winners have earned the Citizen of the Year title for a variety of reasons ranging from their lifetime devotion to one organization to their contribution to a number of causes.”

The 2017 Citizen of the Year will attend the Citizen of the Year tea, hosted by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery, June 22 where they will be honoured by previous winners and dignitaries.

An official community recognition ceremony will be held on Canada Day in Memorial Park.

The Citizen of the Year does have a few ‘official duties’ including honorary parade marshal for the Interior Provincial Exhibition parade Sept. 2.

A panel of judges will select a winner based on information provided on the nomination form and supporting documention, not based on the number of votes.

“Take the opportunity. Here is your chance to do something to reward that person whose community spirit you admire and who may be unrecognized for their contribution towards making Armstrong Spallumcheen a great place to call home,” said Patti Noonan, chamber executive director.

Nomination forms are available online, on the armstrong100 Facebook page or at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce office at 3550 Bridge St.