Shoreline protection needed

Photo: Contributed Citizens are being asked to do what they can to protect area shorelines.

City officials are asking people to do their part to protect parks, roads and private property from soil erosion caused by flooding.

Okanagan and Kalamalka lakes are both close to capacity, and much of North and Central Okanagan remains on flood watch.

People are being asked to leave any debris along lakeshores on Okanagan and Kalamalka lakes in place until the risk of flood has passed.

The Province of British Columbia and Emergency Management British Columbia have advised municipalities not to remove debris, which acts like a cushion to waves in the event of an onshore wind, and reduces sand erosion.

“Boaters are reminded there is a high level of debris in Kalamalka Lake and Okanagan Lake, and to use caution. Boaters and Personal Watercraft (PWC) users should also avoid creating waves near the shoreline that can damage property or contribute to shoreline erosion,” said Tanya Laing Gahr, with the City of Vernon. “Transport Canada advises that anyone operating a power-driven boat in B.C. must adhere to a speed limit of 10 kilometres per hour within 30 metres of shore. Slower speeds are encouraged while water levels remain high.”

Boat launches on Kalamalka Lake are currently closed and will remain so until further notice. Vernon boat launches on Okanagan Lake may also close if water levels continue to rise.

Private docks are also at risk from high water levels and waves.

“Homeowners can secure anchored docks by ensuring the anchor lines are long enough that they won’t snap if water levels rise. Pull-up docks should be raised as high as possible. Secure docks using sandbags or weighted barrels on the edge of the dock and remove all loose items,” said Laing Gahr.

Residents with sandbags protecting their property should keep them in place until the risk of flood has passed.