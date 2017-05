Photo: DriveBC Highway 6 is closed 10 km east of Lumby.

UPDATE: 5:20 p.m.



The highway is now reopened in both directions after a collision on Highway 6.

ORIGINAL: 2 p.m.

Highway 6 is closed in both directions because of an accident.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed 10 km east of Lumby. It is expected the road will be closed for up to three hours.

Detour available for small traffic on Creighton Valley Road.