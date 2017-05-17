Keep green space public

Photo: Contributed Paul Williamson, chairperson of the BX Ranch Land Task Force, views the recently purchased property bordering the City of Vernon's East Hill neighborhood.

A group has formed to keep a piece of public land just that.

The BX Ranch Land Taskforce is a broadly-based citizens’ committee advocating to keep the newly purchased BX Ranch Land in public hands.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to retain a historically significant green space as an agricultural park,” said Paul Williamson, committee chairperson. “This piece of property is adjacent to Vernon’s East Hill neighbourhood which has one of the highest population densities in the North Okanagan and is currently under served with parks.”

The committee want to preserve the green space for future generations and to solicit input to how the general public would like the land to be used.

“We’re looking for partnerships with local schools, Okanagan College and UBC Okanagan, and other groups interested in preserving this rural land base,” said Williamson.