41299
42162

Vernon  

Keep green space public

- | Story: 197288

A group has formed to keep a piece of public land just that.

The BX Ranch Land Taskforce is a broadly-based citizens’ committee advocating to keep the newly purchased BX Ranch Land in public hands.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to retain a historically significant green space as an agricultural park,” said Paul Williamson, committee chairperson. “This piece of property is adjacent to Vernon’s East Hill neighbourhood which has one of the highest population densities in the North Okanagan and is currently under served with parks.”

The committee want to preserve the green space for future generations and to solicit input to how the general public would like the land to be used.

“We’re looking for partnerships with local schools, Okanagan College and UBC Okanagan, and other groups interested in preserving this rural land base,” said Williamson.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

41225
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3040814
444 Cavell Place
6 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,520,000
more details
41225


Send us your News Tips!


40015


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Butter
Butter Vernon SPCA >


41764


Pics taken seconds before disaster

Galleries
Sometimes somebody takes a photograph so perfectly timed that it can never be recreated, no matter how hard you try. v
Pics taken seconds before disaster (2)
Galleries
This collection is sure to make you laugh, and maybe also wince a...
Soccer player scores beautiful bicycle kick… on his own goal
Must Watch
We don’t know much about this goal from a Swiss lower...
Miley Cyrus: ‘I’m never going to live down Wrecking Ball video’
Music
Miley Cyrus fears she will always be remembered for swinging...
Weird Wednesday – May 17, 2017
Galleries
Things that shouldn’t exist and more await in this weeks...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42388