Vernon  

How high will it go?

There has been a lot of attention paid to area creeks and rivers lately as an unseasonably wet spring has pushed the water ways to flood levels.

But all that water has to go somewhere, and more attention is now being paid to local lakes.

With Okanagan Lake over full pool, people are watching and waiting to see if more flooding is in the future.

People are also keeping an eye on Kalamalka Lake that has been steadily rising over the past few weeks.

The District of Coldstream has closed boat launches at the north end of Kalamalka Lake due to concerns wave action from boats could create shore erosion.

One look at the dock on Kal Lake and locals know the water is higher than it has been in years.

Waterfront home owners are also keeping an eye on water levels, although there have been no reports of flooding yet.

A lot of what happens over the next week or so depends on the weather and according to Environment Canada there is a chance of showers over the next few days, but things are expected to dry out after that.

However, with the sunny skies comes warmer temperatures and with the mercury climbing to the high 20s, there are concerns a rapid snow melt could cause more flooding.

