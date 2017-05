Photo: Darren Handschuh

Work has begun on Kalamalka Lake Road and that means there will be traffic challenges for the next few weeks.

Crews will be working on the road from 14th Avenue to Brown Road and drivers can expect single-lane alternating traffic at the intersection of Kalamalka Lake Road and 11th Avenue.

A section of the road, 11th Avenue from Kalamalka Lake Road to Waddington Drive, will be closed from May 23 to June 23 except for local traffic.