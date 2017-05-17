New carnival board

Photo: Wayne Emde A new board of directors is in place for the Vernon Winter Carnival.

There will be some new faces on the board of the Vernon Winter Carnival, along with some familiar ones.

Deb White will once again be at the helm of the largest winter carnival in Western Canada as the chairperson.

Martin von Holst will be the vice-chair, while Pat Loehndorf will handle treasurer duties. Corinne Van de Crommenacker will hold the secretary position.

Board members are Mike Smallenberg, Dave Deshane, Colleen Gwenyth Heater, Brian Langner, June Rigby, Ruth Hoyte, Todd Millar, Laurell Cornell, Annette Timm, Roel Van de Crommenacker and Paul Cousins.

Kim Heizmann, Karla Zeigler and Karl Schoenberger have retired as board directors.

During the AGM, the board looked at the success of the 57th Vernon Winter Carnival as well as an overview of moving forward to the 58th Carnival in Wonderland.

“We are fortunate to have such a great community where people are so willing to be involved. The board has a lot of experience with the past directors however it is always exciting to add new directors as they bring fresh ideas,” said White. “We will start meeting in June for preparation of the 58th carnival. Carnival in Wonderland has so many opportunities in regards to decorations and costumes; we are looking forward to seeing the creativity that the community will come up with.”