Vernon  

Assistance for flood victims

Some people may qualify for government aid to repair damage to their homes from recent floods.

The provincial Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) has been authorized for the coverage of qualifying losses for claimants who were unable to obtain insurance coverage.

“All applicants should first check with their insurance agent to determine if their current insurance policy provides coverage for the resulting damage,” said Tanya Laing Gahr, with the City of Vernon.
Information and application forms about Disaster Financial Assistance are available on the DFA website.

Application forms are also available at the Vernon Fire Hall, 3401 30th St.

Emergency Management BC (EMBC) encourages people to submit their application as soon as possible, the deadline to receive applications is Aug. 5.

Applications can be submitted to [email protected] or by fax: 250-952-5542.

As applications are received, EMBC evaluators will contact the applicants to explain the DFA program requirements and schedule an onsite visit.

The DFA call centre number is 1-888-257-4777.

