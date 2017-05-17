Heading to nationals

Photo: Wayne Emde Photography Jaedyn Andreotti will compete in the Junior High Performance category at the Canadian national rhythmic gymnastics competition in Edmonton this coming weekend.

Once again, gymnasts from Vernon will be competing on the national stage.

The Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics gym will be sending eight athletes to Edmonton this week to compete in the four-day event at the Kinsman Centre.

For two of the rhythmic gymnasts, who have trained with Olympian Camille Martens for many years, it will be a bitter sweet event because it is their final competition.

“Megan Hamilton and Leah Defeo will be finishing their amateur sports careers after this event, so for them, our largest ambition is to finish with beauty, power and the fierce passion they worked so hard to grow,” said Martens.

Ashlyn Andreotti and Elle Dockendorff will compete in the Novice category (age 11-12).

“This is their first nationals, so for them our largest goal is to enjoy enjoy absorb as much from the experience as they can,” said Martens. “This is also the main goal for Halle Moger (Junior Open) and Emmalee Holland (Senior Open) who will be at nationals in new levels for the first time.”

Jaedyn Andreotti and Isabella Haldane will compete in the Junior High Performance category, which is also the Junior national team category.

“We hope Jaedyn and Isabella again qualify for the Canadian national team and reach multiple top eight finishes as well and to be in the fight for the medals.”

Veteran Megan Hamilton will compete in the high performance national team category.