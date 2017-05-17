Photo: City of Vernon Bike to Work Week gets support from City of Vernon staff Tanya Laing Gahr, Maria Doyle and Cleo Corbett.

The City wants people to park it and pedal it instead.

People are being encouraged to park their cars and ride their bikes to work from May 29–June 4.

Bike to Work and School Week is an annual event in B.C. that encourages youth and adults to use active transportation modes like walking and biking.

The week will kick off with a family-friendly celebration of cycling on May 28 at Polson Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Events will include the Mayor’s Bike Ride, family bike rides through the park, bike skills and safety courses led by community policing and many other fun activities. The event is free for everyone.

Other activities taking place throughout the week include: