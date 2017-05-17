41367
The City wants people to park it and pedal it instead.

People are being encouraged to park their cars and ride their bikes to work from May 29–June 4.

Bike to Work and School Week is an annual event in B.C. that encourages youth and adults to use active transportation modes like walking and biking.

The week will kick off with a family-friendly celebration of cycling on May 28 at Polson Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Events will include the Mayor’s Bike Ride, family bike rides through the park, bike skills and safety courses led by community policing and many other fun activities. The event is free for everyone.

Other activities taking place throughout the week include:

  • Monday May 29: Morning celebration station at Harwood Elementary School, 4320 20 St.
  • Tuesday May 30: Morning celebration station at Ellison Elementary School, 2400 Fulton Rd.
  • Wednesday May 31: Mid-week celebration station at Sun Country Cycle, #102 1340 Kal Lake Rd. 6:30–9:30 a.m. with continental breakfast, coffee and other promotional events and raffle prize entries. 
  • Wednesday May 31: Brain Trust/Kal Tire Barbecue on 28th Street just off 30th Avenue from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds will help support the purchase of helmets for kids in our community. 
  • Friday June 2: Wrap-up event at Vernon’s Spirit Square by City Hall, 3400 30 St. from 4:30-6:30 p.m. This event features live music and Operation Identification, a program for bike theft prevention. 
