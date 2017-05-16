41783
37043

Vernon  

Blame creek for puddle

- | Story: 197206

Some people are jokingly calling it Lake Toyota, while other call it annoying.

A massive puddle has been plaguing the intersection of 48th Avenue and 34th Street for a couple of weeks, but unfortunately it is in the hands of Mother Nature as to when the water recedes.

James Rice, with the city works department, said the storm drains on that section of the road go directly into BX Creek.

However, the creek level is so high right now the water is bubbling up on the street and Rice said there is really nothing the city can do other than hope the rains stop so the creek level can drop.

Crews were working on 34th Street Tuesday, putting a temporary patch on some holes that had formed under the water.

Rice said the whole situation is a “bit of a challenge” for city crews.

Along with the rain water, BX Creek is fed by snowmelt on Silver Star Mountain, which received a fresh dump of snow overnight.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

42025
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3048202
4010 Angus
William Loudoun baths
$369,000
more details
39877


Send us your News Tips!


41007


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Molly
Molly Vernon SPCA >


42204


Dangerous symptoms you’re becoming an adult

Galleries
If you find yourself walking down the path to adulthood, turn back as soon as possible.
Dangerous symptoms you’re becoming an adult (2)
Galleries
If you have any of these symptoms don’t panic. Go find a...
Three Golden State Warriors players all weirdly make the exact same motion simultaneously
Must Watch
No, this isn’t some animation glitch from a video game.
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne opening dog care center on their English estate
Music
Rocker Ozzy Osbourne is reportedly opening a dog care center on...
Skier’s GoPro captures him falling into a 60-foot, hidden glacier crevasse
Must Watch
Jamie Mullner was skiing down a slope in the Swiss Alps when he...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38899