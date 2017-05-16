Blame creek for puddle

Some people are jokingly calling it Lake Toyota, while other call it annoying.

A massive puddle has been plaguing the intersection of 48th Avenue and 34th Street for a couple of weeks, but unfortunately it is in the hands of Mother Nature as to when the water recedes.

James Rice, with the city works department, said the storm drains on that section of the road go directly into BX Creek.

However, the creek level is so high right now the water is bubbling up on the street and Rice said there is really nothing the city can do other than hope the rains stop so the creek level can drop.

Crews were working on 34th Street Tuesday, putting a temporary patch on some holes that had formed under the water.

Rice said the whole situation is a “bit of a challenge” for city crews.

Along with the rain water, BX Creek is fed by snowmelt on Silver Star Mountain, which received a fresh dump of snow overnight.