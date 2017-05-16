41299
Vernon  

Fuel trailer flips in crash

Enderby RCMP are at the scene of a tractor trailer accident on Mabel Lake Road which has the possibility of becoming an environmental hazard.

River Johnson tells Castanet the rig was hauling a fuel trailer which became disconnected during the accident.

“It was full of fuel and it's upside down, down the embankment,” said Johnson. “You can smell fuel, but I don't know if that's from the truck itself or the trailer.”

The accident happened four kilometres past the Ashton Creek Store at around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Johnson said the rig went down a 15-metre embankment, but the driver managed to climb to the road where he was assisted by passersby.

The extent of the driver's injuries is not known, but Johnson said he was moving and talking.

Johnson said the Shuswap River is less than 80 metres downhill from the accident site and she is concerned about fuel getting into the waterway.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

Report a Typo


