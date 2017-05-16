Fuel spills after crash

Photo: River Johnson

UPDATE 3:54 P.M.

Interior Health is advising residents along the Shuswap River from about six kilometres east of Ashton Creek to Mara Lake to be cautious and check their water for any signs of diesel fuel.

Interior Health said up to 4,000 litres of gasoline and 12,500 litres of diesel into a flooded field adjacent to the river when a tractor trailer hauling fuel left the road.

River Johnson told Castanet shortly after the accident that the trailer was upside down at the bottom of an embankment and she could smell diesel fumes.

The accident happened in the 1400 block of Enderby Mabel Lake Road this morning.

Officials said it is unclear at this time if fuel has entered the river.

Any residents along the river in the impacted area should not use water if it smells or tastes like fuel or if there is fuel visible in the water.

This includes no drinking, showering/bathing or brushing teeth if a fuel odour is detected. Diesel fuel and gasoline can pose a health risk following ingestion, inhalation or skin absorption.

Interior Health has contacted community water system operators in Enderby and Grinrod.

Both systems draw water from the river and the operators are taking steps to ensure their water users are protected.

Ministry of Environment and environmental consultants are responding to contain the spill. Interior Health will be monitoring this situation and provide updates as new information is available.

ORIGINAL

Enderby RCMP are at the scene of a tractor trailer accident on Mabel Lake Road which has the possibility of becoming an environmental hazard.

River Johnson tells Castanet the rig was hauling a fuel trailer which became disconnected during the accident.

“It was full of fuel and it's upside down, down the embankment,” said Johnson. “You can smell fuel, but I don't know if that's from the truck itself or the trailer.”

The accident happened four kilometres past the Ashton Creek Store at around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Johnson said the rig went down a 15-metre embankment, but the driver managed to climb to the road where he was assisted by passersby.

The extent of the driver's injuries is not known, but Johnson said he was moving and talking.

Johnson said the Shuswap River is less than 80 metres downhill from the accident site and she is concerned about fuel getting into the waterway.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.