Crews douse car fire

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Vernon Fire Rescue crews were called to the Bella Vista area just after midnight Tuesday to douse a car fire.

Cpt. Colin Clarke said crews were called to the 6500 block of Southwind Road.

“The car was completely destroyed,” said Clarke, adding the vehicle was parked next to a cement wall and no structures were threatened, although soffits on a neighbouring garage were damaged.

It took crews around 90 seconds to extinguish the blaze.

Clarke said they are not sure how it started and the file has been given to the RCMP.