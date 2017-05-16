Security kitty cuddle

Photo: Contributed

Security patrollers are looking out for more than just rising flood waters.

"Alpha Omega security owner Richard Weighill picked this little fur baby up and put him in his patrol car for a much-needed cat cuddle," says staff member Jennifer Antler.

Weighill spotted the black and white house cat while making his rounds in Vernon, and he's spotted several more around the Lumby area.

"It was lost and afraid," said Weighill. "Once I coaxed it into the car, it slept for four hours."

He took the cat to the SPCA, who reunited it with its owners.



Alpha Omega staff are currently providing security services at many of the flood disaster and evacuation sites throughout the Okanagan.



Antler said she hopes the photo "will give many of those impacted and not yet reunited with displaced fur babies some comfort knowing that site workers are watching out for pets trying to return home."

Workers are pet parents, too, she said.