Boil water notice ends

Photo: Getty Images

The boil water notice for Greater Vernon has ended.

Greater Vernon Water (GVW), in conjunction with Interior Health (IH), rescinded the order on Tuesday.

The areas include the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, Electoral Areas ‘B’ & ‘C’, some areas of Electoral Area ‘D’ and Spallumcheen (including Stepping Stones).

Extensive water quality sampling and monitoring has shown that the water supply from Duteau Creek has returned to a good rating, allowing for the notice to be rescinded.

The Kalamalka Lake water source has been turned off and all GVW customers will be receiving water from the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant until the turbidity in the Kalamalka Lake water source improves.

Staff continues to monitor water quality and work closely with IH.

Customers are being informed via road signs, the RDNO website and follow up media releases.

The RDNO can be reached at 250-550-3700 for more information.