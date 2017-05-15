Cherryville man missing

42371
RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Cherryville man.

David Riehl was last seen in Cherryville May 4. He was seen in Ponoka, Alta., on May 9, prior to being reported missing May13.

Riehl left in his purple 1998 GMC Sierra pickup with Alberta licence plate GA884.

Police are concerned for his health and well-being, and friends and family report it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Riehl is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • 62 years old
  • Five feet nine inches tall
  • 184 pounds
  • grey hair
  • blue eyes

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

