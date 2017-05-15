Cherryville man missing

Photo: Contributed

RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Cherryville man.

David Riehl was last seen in Cherryville May 4. He was seen in Ponoka, Alta., on May 9, prior to being reported missing May13.

Riehl left in his purple 1998 GMC Sierra pickup with Alberta licence plate GA884.

Police are concerned for his health and well-being, and friends and family report it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Riehl is described as:

Caucasian male

62 years old

Five feet nine inches tall

184 pounds

grey hair

blue eyes

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).