Photo: Contributed Highway 97A near Grindrod will be closed for 12 hours Tuesday.

Motorists headed to Alberta might want to plan ahead, as a section of Highway 97A will be closed Wednesday.

DriveBC is reporting Highway 97A will be closed in both directions for road work seven kilometres north of Grindrod from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, following a mudslide in the area earlier this month.

Travellers can use Highway 97B as a detour route.