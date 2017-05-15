42371
41649

Vernon  

Clean water in Enderby

- | Story: 197119

The City of Enderby has lifted a boil-water advisory. 

This applies to customers on both sides of the Len Bawtree (Enderby) Bridge, and includes the Splatsin First Nation reserve and Gunter-Ellison Service Extension.

Bacteria results came back negative, meaning no bacterial presence was detected in the water system. 

Following consultation with the Interior Health Authority, the city has been permitted to lift the advisory. 

A mandatory water conservation advisory and state of local emergency were cancelled on May 5.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

42139
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
2762829
210 Sadler Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$548,900
more details
41230


Send us your News Tips!


42052


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Doug
Doug Vernon SPCA >


40949


Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017

Galleries
Fly through this weeks best gifs from the sports world! Longest ever ski jump untitled untitled Goalie thanks his goal posts King...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Some of these pitchers in baseball should be labelled as NSFW.
This teething baby hippo will melt away your troubles
Must Watch
Meet Fiona, a baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo. She very much...
Katy Perry reflects on life changes in new album Witness
Music
Katy Perry reflects on the "changes" happening in her...
Ball pit fun
Must Watch
This is some serious commitment getting your dog an actual ball...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260