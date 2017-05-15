Clean water in Enderby

Photo: Contributed The boil water advisory for Enderby has been lifted.

The City of Enderby has lifted a boil-water advisory.

This applies to customers on both sides of the Len Bawtree (Enderby) Bridge, and includes the Splatsin First Nation reserve and Gunter-Ellison Service Extension.

Bacteria results came back negative, meaning no bacterial presence was detected in the water system.

Following consultation with the Interior Health Authority, the city has been permitted to lift the advisory.

A mandatory water conservation advisory and state of local emergency were cancelled on May 5.