Get cultured downtown

Vernon residents are being encouraged to come downtown and indulge in some culture.

The Downtown Vernon Association's inaugural Downtown Vernon Culture Crawl will provide an opportunity to celebrate everything about local culture in the heart of downtown, through an array of cultural experiences and activities.

The Culture Crawl is a collection of events, venues and suggested activities. With 14 venues and 27 events, there will be plenty to choose from.

The Crawl runs over five days, with each offering something new. Beginning on May 23, kick the week off with the creation of your own origami masterpiece over a cup of blended tea.

Live music starts on Wednesday and carries on throughout the week at multiple venues.

People can also get an introduction to henna or learn the art of soap making.

From wine and appies to Lego parties and ice cream sundaes, the cultural extravaganza will have a lot to offer.

The Culture Crawl will run from May 23 to 27.

Cost will vary upon event and venue, but there will be plenty of free activities as well.

For more event information, go to the DVA website, call 250-542-5851 or email [email protected].

Culture Crawl guides are available at participating businesses. 

