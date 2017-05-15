Worst is over, says Lumby

Photo: Jerry Mason

Officials in Lumby believe the worst is over.

While a local state of emergency remains in effect, Ryan Benson with the Lumby emergency operations centre says things are looking good in the community that just a week ago was scrambling to hold back rising creeks and waterways.

Benson said as of Monday morning, water levels were down 20 centimetres, and with no heavy rain in the forecast, officials are optimistic the community has weathered the storm.

But that's not to say they are letting their guard down.

Benson said a tremendous amount of a work has gone into building berms, sandbagging and other methods of holding back the water, and that work will continue.

Initially, the goal was to get as much in place as fast as possible to hold the water back, but now crews are enhancing those fortifications and in some areas the water would have to rise a metre over flood level before there are problems.

“We are certainly optimistic,” said Benson.

Officials also did a fly over around area hills and while there is still a lot of snow on the mountains, Benson said they did not see any blockages that could build up water and can cause flash flooding if they burst.

People are being asked to stay away from area creeks as they are still running deep and fast.

Officials are also worried about contamination as some of the flood water is running through agricultural areas.

Benson said 24 homes remain evacuated.