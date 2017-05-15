Evac lifted to 17 homes

Photo: Contributed A landslide caused 17 homes to be evacuated along in Killiney Beach.

An evacuation order has been lifted for 17 properties in Killiney Beach on the west side of Okanagan Lake.

A landslide on Saturday prompted the evacuation order, and eight people received medical assistance. One home was impacted from the slide.

Slope stability assessments took place on Sunday and were concluded Monday.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said residents were able to return to their homes safely.

The properties impacted were 9567 to 9697 Kilkenny Place.

The EOC advises residents to keep an eye out for danger signs of landslides and for more information visit here.