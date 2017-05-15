42376

Vernon  

Stop 'tax-on-tax scheme'

- | Story: 197112

Mel Arnold has asked his colleagues to get rid of a tax on a tax.

Last year, Vernon city Coun. Bob Spiers launched an e-petition asking the federal government to eliminate what was essentially a tax on the carbon tax.

The feds are applying the GST to the carbon tax, but on Monday the Okanagan-Shuswap Conservative MP tabled the petition in the House of Commons to get rid of the double tax.

The online e-petition garnered 1,596 signatures from across Canada between January and May.

It will now be assessed by the federal government which has to issue a formal written response within 45 days.

“Now that the federal government has mandated that all provinces and territories establish a carbon tax regime by 2018, all Canadians will soon be subjected to this tax-on-tax scheme,” said Arnold. “I commend councillor Spiers for stepping forward with this important proposal and I will continue to fight this unfair tax scheme.”

Spiers said he appreciates Arnold taking the matter to the highest government in the land.

The 2016 federal budget projected GST revenue to increase by 21 per cent over five years while Budget 2017’s projection shows the federal government expects to grow its GST revenues by 24 per cent by 2021.

A large portion of this increase in federal revenue is expected to result from charging GST on new provincial and territorial carbon taxes.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

41725
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3069034
Glenmore charmer with pool
$712,999
more details
41809


Send us your News Tips!


42205


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Doug
Doug Vernon SPCA >


39834


Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017

Galleries
Fly through this weeks best gifs from the sports world! Longest ever ski jump untitled untitled Goalie thanks his goal posts King...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Some of these pitchers in baseball should be labelled as NSFW.
This teething baby hippo will melt away your troubles
Must Watch
Meet Fiona, a baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo. She very much...
Katy Perry reflects on life changes in new album Witness
Music
Katy Perry reflects on the "changes" happening in her...
Ball pit fun
Must Watch
This is some serious commitment getting your dog an actual ball...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39653