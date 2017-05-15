Buy breakfast, help a kid

Photo: Facebook

On Friday, May 19, from 7-9:30 a.m., Vernon residents can let someone else make breakfast.

And they can help underprivileged Greater Vernon kids get into sports while doing it.

The Breakfast in a Box fundraiser will be held in the old Canadian Tire Store parking lot, 4512-27th St.

The cost is $5 per breakfast and includes pancakes with sausage and a Sun Rype juice box, or coffee from Tim Hortons.

The Vernon Leos Club is a youth organization of the Lions Club and as part of a community project the Leos have organized the breakfast fundraiser on behalf Greater Vernon KidSport.

