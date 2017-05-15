41717
39499

Vernon  

Still time for budget input

- | Story: 197094

There's still time to tell civic leaders what you think about the city's budget.

Vernon residents have two more weeks to provide feedback on the 2018 Vernon budget with the click of a mouse.

“The online budget exercise lets participants indicate whether they would increase, decrease or maintain proposed budgets for key city services.,” said Tanya Laing Gahr, with the city. “The 2018 Vernon budget survey is open from May 1–31, and the results will be presented to council for their consideration prior to the Budget Workshop and Strategic Planning Review on June 9.”

The website was launched on May 1 with the aim of encouraging people to input on city programs and projects.

“This feedback will be considered by Vernon City Council as part of their decision-making process. Residents who want to stay informed about upcoming engagement activities and provide input for council’s information can register on the site,” she said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

39877
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3069034
Glenmore charmer with pool
$712,999
more details
42139


Send us your News Tips!


40949


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Doug
Doug Vernon SPCA >


41227


Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017

Galleries
Fly through this weeks best gifs from the sports world! Longest ever ski jump untitled untitled Goalie thanks his goal posts King...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Some of these pitchers in baseball should be labelled as NSFW.
This teething baby hippo will melt away your troubles
Must Watch
Meet Fiona, a baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo. She very much...
Katy Perry reflects on life changes in new album Witness
Music
Katy Perry reflects on the "changes" happening in her...
Ball pit fun
Must Watch
This is some serious commitment getting your dog an actual ball...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38710