Still time for budget input

There's still time to tell civic leaders what you think about the city's budget.

Vernon residents have two more weeks to provide feedback on the 2018 Vernon budget with the click of a mouse.

“The online budget exercise lets participants indicate whether they would increase, decrease or maintain proposed budgets for key city services.,” said Tanya Laing Gahr, with the city. “The 2018 Vernon budget survey is open from May 1–31, and the results will be presented to council for their consideration prior to the Budget Workshop and Strategic Planning Review on June 9.”

The website was launched on May 1 with the aim of encouraging people to input on city programs and projects.

“This feedback will be considered by Vernon City Council as part of their decision-making process. Residents who want to stay informed about upcoming engagement activities and provide input for council’s information can register on the site,” she said.