Rainbow Xwalk delayed

UPDATED 2:49 P.M.

Due to poor weather the installation of Vernon's first Rainbow Crosswalk has been re-scheduled - weather permitting - for Thursday, May 18, from 4 to 9 p.m. 

Vernon will soon have its first rainbow crosswalk.

The colourful walkway is being installed midblock on 30 Avenue, between 33rd and 34th streets Wednesday, May 17, from 4-9 p.m.

Preparation work, including removal of the existing crosswalk and pressure washing, will occur Tuesday May 16 from 5-8 p.m.

Until 6 p.m., 30 Avenue will remain open with single-lane alternating traffic and on-street parking will remain available for businesses. After 6 p.m., 30 Avenue will be closed midblock.

In October, 2016, Vernon city council supported having the crosswalk installed, a move that was welcomed by the Okanagan Pride Society.

“Rainbow crosswalks have become a simple, economical, physical way for Canadian cities to express support for diverse, inclusive communities,” said Dustyn Baulkham, president of the Okanagan Pride Society. “We were delighted when the City of Kelowna created the rainbow crosswalks here and transformed a city intersection in summer 2015.

“It’s great to see another community within the Okanagan taking the same steps and showing support and solidarity for the LGBTQ+ community.”

