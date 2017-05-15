41717
Vernon  

Boat launches closed

High water levels have closed all boat launches at the north end of Kalamalka Lake.

Lakeside residents area at a risk of flooding due to the high water levels.

“Boaters, wakeboarders and personal watercraft users can help minimize the risk by ensuring they are reducing speed near shore so as to prevent waves from damaging property,” said the District of Coldstream in a release.

Anyone operating a power-driven boat in B.C. must adhere to a speed limit of 10 km-per hour within 30 metres of shore.

The District said they thank the public for their understanding.

