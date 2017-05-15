Stabbing at apartment

RCMP descended on a Vernon apartment complex in force Monday morning.

Police at the scene are refusing to comment on why there is such a large police presence at the Sundance Apartments on 43rd Avenue.

Several police cars and officers were seen at the low-income housing units.

While unconfirmed, Castanet was told there was a stabbing in one of the units.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

Send your photos, video or comments to [email protected].