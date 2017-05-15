Stars support Kin track

A pair of cowboy celebrities have thrown their support behind saving the Kin Race Track.

The Okanagan Equestrian Society is raising money to pay for the legal defence for their coming court case with the City of Vernon and North Okanagan Regional District this summer to protect the historic track from being torn down.

The society would also like to restore the facility to its former status as a functional horse racing and equestrian riding facility.

The track has been the centre of debate for years and last year, it was decided to take the matter to court.

And now two Canadian celebrities have given a “shout out” to the society and the track.

Shaun Johnston and Amber Marshall who play Jack and Amy on CBC's hit television show Heartland, posted a video in support of the facility.

“We want to give a shout out to those fighting to save the Kin Race Track,” said Marshall in the video.

Johnston points out the “Kin Race Track is the oldest standing race track in Canada. But recently it's fallen on some tough times.”

The couple urge people to support the society in its legal quest to have the track remain an equestrian facility.

The city and equestrian society head to court on July 24 to argue the case in a New Westminster court room.

The society has been holding fundraisers and will have a dinner and dance this weekend.