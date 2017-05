Photo: City of Vernon

As if water from the heavens was not causing enough problems, now water from under the ground has washed out part of a Vernon road.

An broken irrigation water main washed away part of the shoulder of Old Kamloops Road near Haney Road.

“The main failed early Sunday morning and caused earth to slide onto the road. Single-lane alternating traffic is in place until repairs are complete, anticipated to be 4 p.m. this afternoon,” said Tanya Laing Gahr, with the city of Vernon.