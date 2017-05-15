Pile driver sinks

Photo: Vernon Fire Rescue A pile driver barge has flipped near the Vernon Yacht Club.

A sunken pile driver had emergency crews scrambling Sunday afternoon.

Vernon Fire Rescue Cpt. Reinhard Mann said initially the call was for a crane tipped over on the lake.

“We were concerned there was somebody inside the crane,” said Mann, noting a crane has been at the yacht club putting boats in the water.

But when crews arrived they found it was an unoccupied pile driver barge.

“It was laying on its side. There were reports of lots of fuel on board. We did find jerry cans lying around,” said Mann, adding fire crews could not see a sheen or smell fuel, but some boaters said they could smell fuel on the water.

It is not known exactly how much fuel was on board.

While fire crews were onsite, the pile driver flipped over completely.

Officials with the Ministry of Environment, the coast guard and Transport Canada were notified.

Mann said the MOE and coast guard are now looking after the situation.

“The vessel is impeding traffic into the Vernon Yacht Club entrance and is being monitored by yacht club staff. Owners of the barge were notified of the incident and would be responding,” said Mann.

It is not known when the pile driver will be removed.