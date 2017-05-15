41783
Boaters asked to slow down

Boaters are being asked to take it slow on area lakes.

The City of Vernon is reminding residents Okanagan Lake is currently at capacity, putting lakeside residents at risk of flooding.

“Boaters, wakeboarders and personal watercraft users can help minimize the risk by ensuring they are reducing speed near shore so as to prevent waves from damaging property,” said Tanya Laing Gahr, with the city.

Transport Canada advises anyone operating a power-driven boat in B.C. must adhere to a speed limit of 10 kilometres per hour within 30 metres of shore.

The raging creeks have also deposited debris in the lake and Castanet has received reports of logs in Okanagan Lake.

